NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

NYZ072-032015-

New York (Manhattan)-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ073-032015-

Bronx-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ176-032015-

Northern Queens-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ178-032015-

Southern Queens-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ075-032015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ074-032015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

NYZ179-032015-

Southern Nassau-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ177-032015-

Northern Nassau-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ080-032015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ078-032015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ081-032015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-032015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ071-032015-

Southern Westchester-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

NYZ070-032015-

Northern Westchester-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

NYZ069-032015-

Rockland-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

NYZ068-032015-

Putnam-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-032015-

Orange-

409 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

