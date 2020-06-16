NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

_____

822 FPUS51 KOKX 160732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

NYZ072-162015-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-162015-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-162015-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-162015-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-162015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-162015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-162015-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-162015-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-162015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-162015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-162015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-162015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-162015-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-162015-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-162015-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-162015-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-162015-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather