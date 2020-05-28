NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
_____
078 FPUS51 KOKX 280726
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
NYZ072-282015-
New York (Manhattan)-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ073-282015-
Bronx-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ176-282015-
Northern Queens-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ178-282015-
Southern Queens-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ075-282015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ074-282015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ179-282015-
Southern Nassau-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ177-282015-
Northern Nassau-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ080-282015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ078-282015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ081-282015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ079-282015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy drizzle
this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Visibility
one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ071-282015-
Southern Westchester-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ070-282015-
Northern Westchester-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ069-282015-
Rockland-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ068-282015-
Putnam-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ067-282015-
Orange-
326 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather