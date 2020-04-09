NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
538 FPUS51 KOKX 090734
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
NYZ072-092015-
New York (Manhattan)-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-092015-
Bronx-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ176-092015-
Northern Queens-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs
around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-092015-
Southern Queens-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs
around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-092015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-092015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ179-092015-
Southern Nassau-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs
around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ177-092015-
Northern Nassau-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-092015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Windy with highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-092015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ081-092015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ079-092015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-092015-
Southern Westchester-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ070-092015-
Northern Westchester-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ069-092015-
Rockland-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ068-092015-
Putnam-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ067-092015-
Orange-
334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather