NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
460 FPUS51 KOKX 090742
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
NYZ072-092015-
New York (Manhattan)-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ073-092015-
Bronx-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ176-092015-
Northern Queens-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ178-092015-
Southern Queens-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ075-092015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ074-092015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ177-092015-
Northern Nassau-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ179-092015-
Southern Nassau-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ078-092015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ080-092015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ079-092015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-092015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ071-092015-
Southern Westchester-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ070-092015-
Northern Westchester-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ069-092015-
Rockland-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ068-092015-
Putnam-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ067-092015-
Orange-
342 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather