NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
263 FPUS51 KOKX 250911
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
NYZ072-252200-
New York (Manhattan)-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of drizzle in the evening. Showers
with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ073-252200-
Bronx-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5
to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with a chance
of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ176-252200-
Northern Queens-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with a chance
of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ178-252200-
Southern Queens-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a
chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ075-252200-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of drizzle in the evening. Showers
with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ074-252200-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of drizzle in the evening. Showers
with isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ177-252200-
Northern Nassau-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a
chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ179-252200-
Southern Nassau-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a
chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ078-252200-
Northwestern Suffolk-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with a
chance of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ080-252200-
Southwestern Suffolk-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with possible drizzle and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ079-252200-
Northeastern Suffolk-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of drizzle in the
evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ081-252200-
Southeastern Suffolk-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of drizzle in the
evening, then showers and scattered thunderstorms after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 23.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ071-252200-
Southern Westchester-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs
around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly
in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5
to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers with a chance
of drizzle in the evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ070-252200-
Northern Westchester-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle,
mainly in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of drizzle in the
evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ069-252200-
Rockland-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and very
light drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of drizzle in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ068-252200-
Putnam-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and very
light drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of drizzle in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ067-252200-
Orange-
411 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning, then
light rain likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in
the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of drizzle in the
evening, then rain showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values
as low as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
