NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
_____
351 FPUS51 KOKX 020826
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
NYZ072-022115-
New York (Manhattan)-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ073-022115-
Bronx-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ176-022115-
Northern Queens-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ178-022115-
Southern Queens-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ075-022115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ074-022115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ177-022115-
Northern Nassau-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ179-022115-
Southern Nassau-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady temperature around
40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ078-022115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ080-022115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ079-022115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-022115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ071-022115-
Southern Westchester-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ070-022115-
Northern Westchester-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ069-022115-
Rockland-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ068-022115-
Putnam-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of snow showers this morning, then a slight chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ067-022115-
Orange-
326 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain
likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather