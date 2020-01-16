NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

_____

660 FPUS51 KOKX 160850

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

NYZ072-162115-

New York (Manhattan)-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ073-162115-

Bronx-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ176-162115-

Northern Queens-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ178-162115-

Southern Queens-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ075-162115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ074-162115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ177-162115-

Northern Nassau-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ179-162115-

Southern Nassau-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-162115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ080-162115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ079-162115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ081-162115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-162115-

Southern Westchester-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ070-162115-

Northern Westchester-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery

with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ069-162115-

Rockland-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery

with lows around 18. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ068-162115-

Putnam-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and light snow this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain likely. Additional

light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ067-162115-

Orange-

350 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather