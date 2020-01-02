NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

727 FPUS51 KOKX 020846

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

NYZ072-022130-

New York (Manhattan)-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-022130-

Bronx-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-022130-

Northern Queens-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-022130-

Southern Queens-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-022130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-022130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ177-022130-

Northern Nassau-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-022130-

Southern Nassau-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow. Windy

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-022130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain and snow in

the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-022130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and freezing rain in

the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-022130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-022130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain

in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light snow and

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-022130-

Southern Westchester-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-022130-

Northern Westchester-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-022130-

Rockland-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-022130-

Putnam-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely with rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-022130-

Orange-

346 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a

chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

$$

