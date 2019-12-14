NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
_____
160 FPUS51 KOKX 140827
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
NYZ072-142215-
New York (Manhattan)-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance
of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ073-142215-
Bronx-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ176-142215-
Northern Queens-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ178-142215-
Southern Queens-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ075-142215-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ074-142215-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ177-142215-
Northern Nassau-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ179-142215-
Southern Nassau-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance
of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ078-142215-
Northwestern Suffolk-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Areas of fog. Rain may be
heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ080-142215-
Southwestern Suffolk-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of fog this
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ079-142215-
Northeastern Suffolk-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times this
morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the
lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ081-142215-
Southeastern Suffolk-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times this
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ071-142215-
Southern Westchester-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ070-142215-
Northern Westchester-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Areas of fog this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the
evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ069-142215-
Rockland-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain likely in the
evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ068-142215-
Putnam-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the
evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ067-142215-
Orange-
327 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the
evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and
light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather