NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019

716 FPUS51 KOKX 190832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

NYZ072-192115-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-192115-

Bronx-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ176-192115-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ178-192115-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ075-192115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ074-192115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ177-192115-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ179-192115-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-192115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ080-192115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-192115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-192115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-192115-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ070-192115-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ069-192115-

Rockland-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ068-192115-

Putnam-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ067-192115-

Orange-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

