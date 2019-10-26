NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
237 FPUS51 KOKX 260837
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
NYZ072-262030-
New York (Manhattan)-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ073-262030-
Bronx-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ176-262030-
Northern Queens-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ178-262030-
Southern Queens-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ075-262030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-262030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-262030-
Northern Nassau-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ179-262030-
Southern Nassau-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ078-262030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ080-262030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ079-262030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ081-262030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ071-262030-
Southern Westchester-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ070-262030-
Northern Westchester-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ069-262030-
Rockland-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ068-262030-
Putnam-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ067-262030-
Orange-
437 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
