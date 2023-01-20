NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 342 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 foot or less expected. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather