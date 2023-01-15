NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EST Sun Jan 15 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

