NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ STORM WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 331 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____