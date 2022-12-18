NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 337 AM EST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 feet on Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather