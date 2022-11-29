NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

353 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas

3 to 6 feet expected on eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight EST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM EST Thursday.

