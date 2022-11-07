NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 317 AM EST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather