NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. The

strongest winds will occur today and tonight before shifting to

the west around 10 kt on Friday. Seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Friday.

TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

2 to 4 feet expected on Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Friday.

