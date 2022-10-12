NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM EDT

1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 2 AM EDT Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday.

