NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

139 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT...

For the following areas...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY...

At 138 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Oyster Bay

Harbor, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

