NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

156 PM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 40 NM...

At 155 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Entrance to New York Harbor

to near Sea Girt Reef to near Lavallette, moving east at 10 knots.

strong thunderstorms will be near...

Entrance to New York Harbor around 200 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4025 7364 4034 7381 4042 7375 4040 7324

4035 7323 4003 7345

