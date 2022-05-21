NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

242 AM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard

and Nantucket...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out

to 20 nm South of Block Island...

At 241 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located near The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas

Vineyard, moving east at 25 knots.

Locations impacted include...

The Coastal Waters South Of Marthas Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and

lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm

passes.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible and keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 4111 7082 4127 7078 4124 7018 4098 7024

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather