NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 217 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...W winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts up to 35 kt may still be possible before sunrise. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHERE...Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS * WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay, and the Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts up to 25 kt may still be possible until about 8 or 9 AM.