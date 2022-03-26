NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 304 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather