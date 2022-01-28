NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 319 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the Connecticut River, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather