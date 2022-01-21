NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

247 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Block Island Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Coastal

Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20

nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather