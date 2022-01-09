NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

302 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts coastal waters and Rhode

Island coastal waters.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

