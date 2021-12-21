NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to

5 feet on the ocean.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

