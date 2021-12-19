NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

259 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

