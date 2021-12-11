NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 359 AM EST Sat Dec 11 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet across central and eastern Long Island Sound expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet across central and eastern Long Island Sound expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet across central and eastern Long Island Sound expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet across central and eastern Long Island Sound expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather