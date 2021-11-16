NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 259 AM EST Tue Nov 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather