NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Wed Sep 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 3 to 5 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

waves 1 to 2 feet expected.

* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

