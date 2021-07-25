NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

419 AM EDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

