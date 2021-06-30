NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 NM...

New York Harbor...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

* Until 1045 PM EDT.

* At 938 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Upper New

York Harbor, moving east at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will be near...

The Verrazano Narrows Bridge around 945 PM EDT.

Upper New York Harbor and Lower New York Harbor around 950 PM EDT.

Rockaway Inlet around 1000 PM EDT.

Jamaica Bay around 1010 PM EDT.

Barnum Island and Island Park around 1030 PM EDT.

Middle Bay around 1035 PM EDT.

East Bay and Jones Inlet around 1040 PM EDT.

South Oyster Bay and Jones Beach around 1045 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather