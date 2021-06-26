NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

211 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones

Inlet through Shinnecock Bay, and Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk

Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

