NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

426 AM EDT Thu Apr 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

and seas 7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to

noon EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon

through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3

to 5 feet possible on Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

