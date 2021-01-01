NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 327 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather