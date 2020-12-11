NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 329 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather