NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EST Wed Nov 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

