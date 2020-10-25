NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
348 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
