NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,

seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM EDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to

6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.

* WHERE...New York Harbor, Long Island Bays, and Long Island

Sound.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather