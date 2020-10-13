NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
357 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt early with gusts up to 30 kt
shifting to the north at 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 6 to
10 ft today diminishing to 5 to 7 ft tonight.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm
and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
8 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...New York Harbor, Long Island Sound West of New Haven
CT/Port Jefferson NY and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet
through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3
to 5 ft on the eastern Long Island Sound.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
