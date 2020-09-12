NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4

to 7 ft.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

