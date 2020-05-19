NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

404 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...New York Harbor and Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 10 ft on the ocean waters.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

