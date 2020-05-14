NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
331 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Friday
afternoon into Friday evening and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
