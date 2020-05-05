NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
203 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Wind and wind gusts have fallen below criteria. Occasional gusts
up to 25 kts are still possible through 12Z.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Wind and wind gusts have fallen below criteria. Occasional gusts
up to 25 kts are still possible through 12Z.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South Shore Bays from Jones
Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather