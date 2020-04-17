NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Fri Apr 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have fallen below 25 kt and seas have fallen below 5 ft,

therefore the Small Craft Advisory was cancelled.

