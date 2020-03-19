NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
333 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt on
Friday, becoming northwest Friday night. Seas building to 4 to 5
ft today and 6 to 9 ft on Friday.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt, becoming northwest Friday
night. Seas building to 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm
and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
