NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
327 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
6 to 11 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather